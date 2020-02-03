Thieves steal jewellery worth 1 million euros in Munich ram raid

Thieves made off with jewellery worth more than 1 million euros (1.1 million dollars) in the southern German city of Munich after driving a car into a jewellery shop.

Investigators believe that there were at least three perpetrators of the ram raid, a police spokesman said on Monday.

The suspects smashed the store's front door with the car on Sunday night. They set off an alarm and officers arrived on the scene shortly after, but the thieves had already disappeared.

Within a few minutes, they had managed to break open numerous display cases, grabbing mostly watches. Then they fled in another car, police said.





