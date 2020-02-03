Regime air raid kills 9 civilians in northwest Syria - war monitor

An regime air strike in conflict-torn northwestern Syria on Monday killed nine civilians, including four children, a war monitor said.

The attack, which struck a vehicle transporting displaced people, occurred in a region where Russian-backed regime forces have been pushing to drive rebels and jihadists out of their last enclave.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said at least 20 people were also wounded in the strike.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said three children were among those killed in the western countryside of Aleppo, where Syrian government forces and opposition rebels have been fighting for weeks.

The White Helmet rescue team in western Aleppo has put the number of those killed in the airstrike at nine and said all were from the same family.







