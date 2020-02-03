Ankara sees regime forces as 'targets' around its Idlib posts: AK Party spokesman

Turkey will view Assad regime forces as "targets" around Turkish observation posts in Syria's northwest Idlib, a spokesman for the ruling AK Party said on Monday after Ankara said four of its soldiers were martyred by the regime shelling.

"The (Assad) regime is from now on a target for us in the region after this attack. We expect Russia not to shield the regime or protect them because after the clear attack on our armed forces, regime forces around our posts are targets," Ömer Çelik said on broadcaster CNN Turk.

He added the Syrian government was "acting like a terrorist organisation" and that talks would be held with Russian officials, who support the Assad regime, on the situation in the Idlib region.







