UN welcomes designation of new Iraqi prime minister

UN Special Representative for the Secretary-General for Iraq welcomed the designation of the country's new Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, according to a UN statement Saturday.

Iraq's President Barham Salih on Saturday assigned Allawi, the former communications minister, to form a new government within a month, according to the Iraqi Constitution.

"Iraq urgently needs to move forward. The prime minister-designate faces a monumental task: rapid Cabinet formation and parliamentary confirmation to press ahead with meaningful reforms addressing popular demands, delivering justice and accountability," said Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in a statement.

Noting that the road ahead "remains fraught with difficulties," the statement urged that the progress will require all actors support the work of the prime minister-designate "in the service of the people of Iraq," adding that the commitments expressed in Allawi's statement address "many demands of the peaceful protesters".

"While this is surely a welcome and encouraging sign, the Iraqi people will ultimately judge their leadership on results and accomplishments," it said.

The UN reiterated its call on all stakeholders to "rise above partisanship and place the national interest first, adding that it is time to act now.

Hennis-Plasschaert also urged to "spare no effort" in taking the country out of the crisis. "The United Nations will continue to support the Iraqi people and their government to build a more peaceful, just and prosperous Iraq."

Allawi said he would establish a government free from sectarianism and political factionalism, as well as urged protesters to continue their demonstrations until a change was achieved in the country.

Born in Baghdad, Allawi was elected a deputy after 2003, and had served as minister of communication for two terms under former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

Iraqi protesters, who want a technocrat government not affiliated with political parties to be formed in the country, have called Allawi a candidate of "political parties."

Iraq has been roiled by mass protests since early October over poor living conditions and corruption, forcing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to resign Nov. 29. His resignation was accepted Dec.1.

More than 500 people have been killed and 17,000 injured in protests, according to Iraq's commission.