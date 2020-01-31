Israeli air strikes target southern Gaza Strip

Israel carried out a series of air strikes in the south of the Gaza Strip early on Friday morning.

An Anadolu Agency correspondent reported that Israeli jets conducted 10 consecutive air raids in Rafah city.

No casualties were reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza but damage was caused to homes and a water well in the city.

The Israeli army claimed it hit Hamas targets including "underground infrastructure [tunnels] used to manufacture weapons."

The air strikes, the army said, were in response to rockets and incendiary balloons allegedly launched from the Gaza Strip on Thursday.





