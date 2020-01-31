Hundreds of Pakistani people stage rally in Karachi to protest Trump’s so-called peace plan for Mideast

Hundreds of people in Pakistan staged Friday a rally to protest the U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called Middle East peace plan.

The rally organized by Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PFP) -- a conglomerate of different political and religious parties -- was held in the country's southern port city of Karachi, after the Friday prayer.

Demonstrators carried banners and posters engraved with slogans such as "Palestine is the motherland of Palestinians", "Down with Israel" and "Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine."

Addressing the rally, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti, a senior leader of the country's mainstream religious party Jamaat-e-Islami, termed the plan "a farce".

"This so-called peace plan is actually a travesty of justice. It even meets Israel's those demands, which it never made", Mehanti said, adding: "On top of all, the Palestinian government, and Hamas, which is the true representative of Palestinians, have unanimously rejected this plan".

Sabir Karbalai, the PFP secretary-general, in his remarks, said that the people of Pakistan unanimously rejected this plan.

"We want to give a clear message to those Muslim leaders who are supporting this injustice that the Muslim Ummah will never accept this [plan]", he observed.

Meanwhile, in Friday sermons across Pakistan, preachers dismissed Trump's plan and urged the peace-loving nations to stand against it in unison.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump released his plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.

During the event, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital."

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.

