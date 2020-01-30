Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

Turkey on Thursday condemned a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso which killed dozens of people.

"We are deeply saddened to receive the news that many people lost their lives in a terrorist attack in the village of Silgadji of the northern Soum Province of Burkina Faso," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We condemn this terrorist attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the brotherly government and people of Burkina Faso as well as to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives," the statement added.



