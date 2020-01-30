LIBYAS UN-RECOGNIZED GOVERNMENT DOWNS DRONE

Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) said Thursday it downed a drone in Tripoli.

GNA forces said the drone was Russian-made and used for reconnaissance purposes, without giving further details.

On Tuesday, the GNA announced the downing an armed drone belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Misrata.

In December, three people were killed in raids by drones operated by the UAE in Libya, according to the UN-recognized government.

Last August, the Government of National Accord downed a UAE armed drone, also over the city of Misrata.

In September, the GNA filed a complaint against the UAE at the UN Security Council, accusing it of hostility and supporting renegade commander Khalifa Haftar against the legitimate government.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the Government of National Accord in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Haftar's military offensive against Libya's internationally recognized government since April has claimed more than 1,000 lives.





