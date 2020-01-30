INDIA, PHILIPPINES CONFIRM FIRST CASES OF CHINAS CORONAVIRUS

The governments of India and the Philippines have confirmed the first cases of the new coronavirus in their countries.

A 38-year-old Chinese woman, who arrived in the country from Wuhan, China, on Jan. 21, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Philippine Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a news conference.

Duque said the patient, confined in a government hospital, is currently asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, India's reported its first case of the virus in the southern state of Kerala.

The patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is stable and in isolation at a hospital, the government statement added.