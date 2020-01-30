Germany condemns Assad regime’s Idlib airstrikes

Germany on Thursday condemned the Assad regime and its allies for their aerial bombardments and ground attacks targeting civilians in the northwestern region of Idlib.

"The Federal Government condemns increasing attacks against civilian infrastructure and urges the Syrian regime and its allies to guarantee the protection of civilians and comply with the international humanitarian law," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a written statement.

"We are calling for an immediate and genuine cease-fire as well as an unrestricted humanitarian access to all people in need and especially to the displaced people," the spokesperson stressed, adding that the recent military offensive is undermining efforts for a political solution to the conflict.

The statement came just after at least 10 civilians were killed when Russian warplanes hit residential areas in Idlib overnight, according to local sources.

Located in northwestern Syria, Idlib has been a stronghold of opposition and anti-government armed groups since the outbreak of the civil war.

It is currently home to some 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces from throughout the war-weary country.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the zone since then, as the cease-fire -- and later cease-fires, including one from Jan. 12 -- continues to be violated.





