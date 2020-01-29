UN sends humanitarian aid to Idlib, Syria

The United Nations sent on Wednesday humanitarian aid for civilians in Idlib, a war-torn city in northwestern Syria.

The international organization sent 29 truckloads of supplies, which will be distributed among families in the city, as well as rural areas nearby.

The trucks entered the Middle Eastern country through the Cilvegözü Border Gate in the southern Turkish province of Hatay.

The Bashar al-Assad regime continues intensified air and land attacks on civilian settlements in Idlib de-escalated zone.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited. But more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the zone since then as the ceasefire continues to be violated.

In a fresh move, Turkey announced on Jan. 10 that a new ceasefire in Idlib would start just after midnight on Jan. 12. However, the regime and Iran-backed terrorist groups continued their ground attacks.

More than a million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the last year.

Turkey remains the country with most refugees as it has hosted over 3.7 million migrants since the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011.



