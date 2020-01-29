KREMLIN ANALYZING TRUMPS SO-CALLED DEAL OF CENTURY

The Kremlin continues analyzing U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called plan on Palestine-Israel settlement, known as "deal of the century", Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday.

The Russian leadership expects to get more details from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will visit Moscow on Thursday, said Peskov.

"We continue analyzing this information and study the plan that was prepared in the White House. There will also be a meeting with Netanyahu tomorrow, and more firsthand information will be received," he said.

So far, the only thing that can be said is that Israel supported the idea, and Palestine categorically opposed it, the spokesman added.

"The plan received full support from Israel, was supported by a number of other states, but met with categorical rejection from the direct participant in the so-called 'deal'. I mean Palestine. So far, this can be stated. I repeat, we continue to analyze the situation," he said.

He also promised that Russia will continue its efforts aiming to achieve a sustainable peace in the Middle East.

On Tuesday, Trump released his oft-delayed plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute during a press conference at the White House, where he was hosting Netanyahu, while the Palestinian authorities were not represented.

During the news conference, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital".

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in various parts of Palestine and the Jordanian capital Amman in reaction to the plan's formal rollout.

The "#FreePalestine" hashtag also quickly became the top world trend on Twitter.





