Around 40% of Germans reluctant to rent to migrants: survey

A Syrian woman cries as she sits on a folding bed in a former newspaper printing house used as a refugee registration center for the German state of Hesse, Neu-Isenburg, Sept. 11, 2015. (REUTERS Photo)

Around 40 per cent of people in Germany would be seriously or very seriously concerned about renting a flat to migrants, according to a survey carried out by the government's anti-discrimination agency.

The data, released on Wednesday, showed that almost 30 per cent of those surveyed would be concerned about having a migrant as a neighbour.

Over half expressed concerns about the prospect of renting a room to a migrant in their own home.

"Often it is enough just to have a foreign-sounding name in order to not be invited to an initial flat viewing. And unfortunately, openly racist flat advertisements are still an everyday occurrence said Bernhard Franke, head of the government agency.

Franke stressed that discrimination in the housing market violates German law and encouraged those affected to stay informed and take legal action where necessary.

The agency interviewed more than 1,000 German-speaking participants aged 16 and over between October 16 and November 1 for the survey.