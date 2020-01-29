AFGHANISTAN APPRECIATES TURKEYS EFFORTS FOR PEACE

Afghanistan has appreciated Turkey's continued support and efforts for the peace process in the war-ravaged country, an official said on Wednesday.

"@SMP_AF [State Minister for Peace] appreciates Turkey's continued support and efforts on peace and we will continue to engage with all our partners, particularly through the #PeaceSupportGroup", said Abdul Salam Rahimy, the Afghan president's special representative and state minister for peace, in a Twitter post.

This came after Rahimy held a meeting with the Turkish Ambassador in Kabul Oğuzhan Ertuğrul on Wednesday.

The invigorated yet delicate peace talks in Afghanistan face a gridlock as the warring parties fail to reach consensus on the way forward.

A source privy with the developments told Anadolu Agency the Taliban are reluctant to give up their main leverage, violence, and are only inclined towards "reduction in violence". However, the Afghan government stands firm on its call for an all-out ceasefire ahead of the resumption of formal peace parley.

Separately, top U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Tuesday briefed NATO allies in Brussels about the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan.

In a video statement, Nicholas Kay, NATO's senior civilian representative for Afghanistan, said he also attended the meeting with the Resolute Support Mission commander Gen. Scot Miller and U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in Brussels.

"Ambassador Khalilzad updated NATO Allies on his efforts to reach a peace deal with the Taliban, and the NATO allies repeated again their support for his efforts, and also their continuing support for the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan", he said.





