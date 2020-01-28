Turkish opposition party calls for unity after earthquake

Turkey's opposition Good (IYI) Party leader on Tuesday called for solidarity after Friday's deadly earthquake in eastern Turkey.

"You cannot do politics over grief and disasters," Meral Akşener told her party's parliamentary group.

"At such times, the spirit of unity and solidarity should be made prominent," Akşener said.

She underlined that politics should be done to back the spirit of unity and solidarity.

The 6.8-magnitude quake shook the eastern Elazığ province late on Friday, killing 41 people, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.

Akşener also said that they have been following the efforts after the earthquake.





