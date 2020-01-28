Qatari emir appoints new prime minister

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani and appointed a new premier, local media reported.

According to the official Qatar News Agency (QNA), Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani has been appointed the country's new prime minister.

No changes have been made to the Cabinet's outline and the newly appointed prime minister will hold the portfolio of interior minister just like his predecessor.

Al Thani had been severing as the head of the Emiri Diwan since Nov. 11, 2014, and before that he worked as director of the Emir's office.



