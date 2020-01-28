Pro-Netanyahu newspaper launches smear campaign against Turkish spy chief Hakan Fidan

Israeli daily Makor Rishon, known for its leaning toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, published a libellous article against Turkey's spy chief.

The article by Pazit Rabin with the headline Sultan and Soleimani resorted to mud-slinginging attacks on Hakan Fidan, head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization.

It drew so-called parallels between Fidan and Qassem Soleimani, an top Iranian general who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, earlier this month.

It went on to say both were carrying out proxy wars on behalf of their countries in Iraq and Syria.

"Now that Qassem Soleimani is buried underground, it is time to focus on the conspiracies of his twin, Hakan Fidan," it said.





