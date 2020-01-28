WORLD

Jewish settlers torch Palestinian school in occupied West Bank

Israeli settlers on Tuesday torched a and sprayed racial slogans in the occupied .

A group of settlers stormed Einabous Secondary School and set fire to a classroom, according to Iyad Awad, a spokesman for the Education Directorate south of the city of Nablus.

"The fire broke out all over the classroom," Awad told Anadolu Agency.

The settlers also sprayed racist slurs on the walls of a school located in Hebrew , according to Awad.

Palestinian towns and mosques often suffer repeated racist attacks by settlers.

