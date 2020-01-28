WORLD

5.4 magnitude quake strikes Mediterranean Sea

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said an earthquake took place in the Mediterranean Sea off southwestern Turkish shores on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, AFAD said: ""#: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred at 18.38 [1538 GMT] in the Mediterranean Sea off [southwestern] Marmaris shores."

The disaster agency said it was following developments.

Turkey has been hit by a series of earthquakes since the start of 2020 as a 5.4-magnitude quake jolted western province of Manisa last Wednesday and capital Ankara was rattled by a 4.5-magnitude quake on Thursday.

The worst of the quakes took place last Friday when eastern Elazığ province was hit by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake which led to death of 41 people and injury of some 1,600 others. The tremors were also felt in neighboring countries, including Georgia and Syria.


