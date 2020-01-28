33-YEAR-OLD MAN CONFIRMED AS GERMANYS FIRST CORONAVIRUS PATIENT

The German man who became the country's first confirmed coronavirus case is a 33-year-old who caught the infection from a visiting Chinese colleague during a training event in southern Germany, local authorities confirm.

The Chinese woman from Shanghai first noticed "flu-like" symptoms on her flight home on Thursday, Andreas Zapf, president of the LGL Bavarian office for health and food security, told a press conference.

Prior to her visit to Germany, she had received a visit from her parents, who come from the Wuhan region, where the deadly outbreak originated.

The German man developed symptoms over the weekend but returned to work on Monday, before allowing himself to be admitted to hospital in light of the news.

No further cases have been identified at this moment, although Zapf said "this is not to be ruled out."





