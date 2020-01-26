U.S. registers third coronavirus case - health officials

A third case of the new coronavirus has been registered in the United States, in Orange County, California, the county's health agency said.

The individual, a traveler from Wuhan, China, is in isolation in hospital and in good condition, it said in a statement.



"There is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Orange County. The current risk of local transmission remains low," the health care agency said.



There were no details given on how the person arrived in the United States or their identity.



The two other US cases involve a woman in Chicago who had traveled to Wuhan in late December before returning to the US on January 13, and a man in his thirties from Washington state who had also traveled to the Chinese city recently, the CDC said.



More than 2,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus, the vast majority in China, where 56 people have died from it.



The previously unknown virus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed hundreds across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.





