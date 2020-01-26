SEVEN BOMBS SUCCESSFULLY SET OFF AT TESLAS NEW GERMAN SITE

A total of seven bombs dating back to World War II that were found on the site for Tesla's planned new factory in Germany were successfully set off on Sunday.

The controlled detonations went according to plan, a police spokesman said.

Around 85 kilograms of ordnance had been recovered across an almost 60-hectare patch of the plot in Gruenheide, on the south-eastern edge of Berlin.

There are thought to be 220 bomb craters in the area.

State authorities have warned that there are unexploded US wartime bombs in the area and the local council in Gruenheide has therefore banned people from accessing the land.

Tesla, run by celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk, plans to build its so-called Gigafactory at the site. Starting in summer 2021, the Silicon Valley giant hopes to initially build 150,000 Model 3 and Y vehicles there annually, with that number ultimately set to rise to 500,000 units per annum.

The discovery of bombs dating back to the final months of World War II is common in Germany.



