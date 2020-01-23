Turkish embassy warns citizens against travel to China

Turkey's embassy in Beijing warned its citizens on Thursday against traveling to China due to an emerging severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus.

The coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms, was identified in December in the city of Wuhan, China, which has a population of 11 million.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, coughing and heavy breathing.

The embassy in its statement made recommendations to Turkish citizens living in China, or those who were traveling there.

It recommended avoiding crowded environments, wearing protective masks outdoors and avoiding contact with patients showing symptoms of fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

The mission also urged against visiting farms and markets keeping and slaughtering animals, adding that meat and poultry products should be well cooked before consumption.

It also recommended immediate consultation with a physician if the relevant symptoms emerge.

The statement emphasized that Turkish citizens residing in China should closely follow official announcements and warnings of the Chinese government and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Hundreds of cases of the coronaries have been reported worldwide, with China confirming 440 as of Wednesday.





