Rohingya group urges international pressure on Myanmar

A rights group for Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority on Thursday welcomed a verdict by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering the country to institute preventative measures for the safety of the group.

Describing the ICJ ruling as a "victory," the London-based Burma Human Rights Network (BHRN) said it was the responsibility of the international community to ensure that Myanmar, its military and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi comply with the top UN court's order.

Delivering its verdict on the case filed last month by Gambia, ICJ President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf declared on Thursday a four-month deadline for Myanmar to take preventive measures and ensure that Rohingya in the country would not be harmed.

"Today is a great day for justice and finally brings hope for so many Rohingya who felt forgotten by the world for too long. Now that Burma [Myanmar] is realizing that the world may not stand for their crimes any longer it is vital that all parties in the international community use all tools at their disposal to ensure that Burma [Myanmar] complies with the ICJ's orders," said BHRN Executive Director Kyaw Win.

The BHRN expressed concern over an increase in "hate speech" in Myanmar before and after ICJ's ruling.

"The world should monitor Burma closely in the coming days and take steps to ensure Burma prevents any violence towards the Rohingya or non-Rohingya Muslims in Burma in reaction to the ICJ's decision," the group said.

It said that ICJ ruling has generated "greater hope for justice for the Rohingya than in recent memory".

"It is the duty of the international community to ensure it can be fulfilled. Burma must be made to understand that failure to comply with this ruling will have consequences including further sanctions, isolation, and other measures," said the group.





