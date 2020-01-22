HAMAS CHIEF PRAISES MALAYSIAS SUPPORT FOR PALESTINIANS

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday hailed the "courageous" Malaysian leadership for supporting the rights of Palestinians.

He met Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya, the administrative capital of the country, where they reviewed the current situation in Palestine, especially the latest Israeli violations against Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Culture Organization Malaysia (PCOM).

The Hamas leader, who was accompanied by a delegation, also stressed the importance of "thwarting Israeli plans", the statement from PCOM went on to say.

Mahathir reiterated his strong position in supporting the Palestinian people and their "just cause".

He expressed the need for a "comprehensive strategy" to strengthen the Palestinian people.

The delegation, which includes senior members of the Hamas political bureau, such as Ezzat Al-Rishq, Nizar Awadallah and Maher Salah, is also scheduled to have several meetings with senior Malaysian officials, PCOM added.

Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country and a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Israel's 13-year-old blockade of the Gaza Strip has shattered the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its 2 million inhabitants of free movement in and out from Gaza, preventing the entry of many basic amenities.

Since the occupation of the city in 1967, the Palestinians in Jerusalem have been subject to different forms of harassment including arrests, deportations, demolishing of homes and imposition of illegal taxes.





