Trump heads to Davos as Senate impeachment trial begins

U.S. President Donald Trump walks out from the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Davos, January 20, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump departed Washington for Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, when the Senate begins a historic impeachment trial.

"Heading to Davos, Switzerland, to meet with World and Business Leaders and bring Good Policy and additional Hundreds of Billions of Dollars back to the United States of America!" Trump said on Twitter. "We are now NUMBER ONE in the Universe, by FAR!!"

Trump is expected to give a speech and meet several leaders during the forum, including Iraqi President Barham Salih, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

On Thursday, the Senate's impeachment trial of Trump began with the reading aloud of the two House of Representatives-passed charges, making him the third chief executive in U.S. history to face Senate proceedings.

The Senate will begin hearing the House impeachment managers' case against Trump on Tuesday.

The two articles of impeachment against Trump -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- are related to his repeated efforts to have Ukraine declare criminal investigations into leading Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and his subsequent refusal to cooperate with the House's investigation of the matter.

Last year, Trump canceled his trip to the Davos forum due to a government shutdown.

Around 3,000 people from 117 countries are set to gather in the small ski-resort town in the Swiss Alps.

More than 50 heads of state or government will be attending the 50th anniversary of the forum.

With a focus on reshaping capitalism, this year's Davos Summit -- themed Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World -- will deliberate on making the world a better place, protecting the planet from climate change and especially on establishing bridges to resolve conflicts in global hotspots.