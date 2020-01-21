RUSSIAN AIRSTRIKES ON SYRIAS IDLIB KILL 12 CIVILIANS INCLUDING SEVEN CHILDREN: MONITOR

WORLD

Russian airstrikes on Syria's Idlib kill 12 civilians including seven children: monitor

WORLD Agencies and A News
Published
-- including -- were killed as Russian warplanes targeted residential areas in Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, a war monitoring group told the international media outlets on Tuesday.

Russian air strikes on several locations in northern Syria on Tuesday killed at least 12 civilians, including seven children, a war monitoring group said.

Two of the victims were killed in a southeastern area of Idlib province while the other 10 died in a western region of neighbouring Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



