RUSSIAN AIRSTRIKES ON SYRIAS IDLIB KILL 12 CIVILIANS INCLUDING SEVEN CHILDREN: MONITOR

Russian airstrikes on Syria's Idlib kill 12 civilians including seven children: monitor
WORLD Agencies and A News
12 civilians -- including seven children -- were killed as Russian warplanes targeted residential areas in Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, a war monitoring group told the international media outlets on Tuesday.
Russian air strikes on several locations in northern Syria on Tuesday killed at least 12 civilians, including seven children, a war monitoring group said.
Two of the victims were killed in a southeastern area of Idlib province while the other 10 died in a western region of neighbouring Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.