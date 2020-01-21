Pro-Haftar forces continue violating Libya cease-fire

Forces loyal to Libya's renegade commander Khalifa Haftar once again violated a fragile cease-fire with the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, firing mortar shells on southern areas of the capital, an official said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Abdulmalik al-Madani, a spokesman for the forces of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), said Haftar militia randomly shelled the southern fronts of Tripoli.

A similar statement was made on Monday by the GNA that said Haftar's militia randomly shelled Salaheddin, al-Ramla and Ein Zara areas in southern Tripoli.

On Jan. 12, the conflict parties announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the Turkish and Russian leaders. However, the talks for a permanent cease-fire deal ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

On Sunday, Haftar accepted in the Berlin to designate members to a UN-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor implementation of the cease-fire.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.







