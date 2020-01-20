US envoy, Libyan rival parties discuss Berlin summit

U.S. ambassador to Libya Richard Norland discussed conclusions of Berlin peace summit with the country's rival parties, Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

"Following the Berlin Summit, Amb. Norland met with PM Sarraj and General Haftar in separate meetings last night & today to gain their impressions of the conference conclusions," the U.S. Embassy in Libya tweeted on Monday.

Supported by international parties, Gen. Haftar fights the UN-recognized Government of National Accord over legitimacy and authority in the oil-rich country.

"The US will remain engaged in support of UN-led efforts to implement Berlin Conference conclusions," the embassy added.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Libya's legitimate government had been under attack by Haftar since last April, claiming the lives of more than 1,000 people.

On Jan. 12, the conflict parties announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the Turkish and Russian leaders. But talks last week for a permanent cease-fire deal ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

On Sunday, Haftar accepted in Berlin to designate members to a UN-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor implementation of the cease-fire.



