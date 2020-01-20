Morales names his candidate for Bolivia presidential vote

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales (C) gestures during the announcement of the presidential ticket for the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party for the upcoming Bolivian elections, Buenos Aires, Jan. 19, 2020. (AFP Photo)

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales has announced the candidates of his Movement for Socialism (MAS) Party for May 3 elections, which he will not be able to run.

Morales tweeted on Sunday: "... the unity formula with which we will win the elections on May 3 was chosen: President: Luis Arce Catacora, and Vice President; David Choquehuanca."

He said the decision came after two days of "intense debate" in Argentina, where he granted asylum, with the leaders of the MAS and the Pact of Unity -- a national alliance of Bolivian grassroots organizations in support of indigenous and agrarian rights.

"Ever onward to victory!" Morales added.

Catacora, who will assume the leader post of his party, is a Bolivian economist and he served as economy and public finances minister of the Morales government since 2006.

His vice-president to be, Choquehuanca, also served as foreign minister in 2006-2017. He was later designated the secretary-general of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America.

Turmoil in Bolivia began when Morales won a fourth term in office in October and faced immediate resistance from opposition parties that challenged election results. Protesters took to the streets claiming the ballot was rigged.

After weeks of upheaval, Morales resigned under pressure from the military and moved to Mexico, where he was offered political asylum. He was then granted asylum in Argentina.

Meanwhile, conservative Senator Jeanine Anez proclaimed herself interim president.

A new presidential election is set for May 3, but Morales will not be able to run as he has already hit the constitutional limit of two terms in office.