Hamas slams evacuation of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem

The Palestinian Hamas group on Monday condemned an Israeli decision to evacuate ten of Palestinian homes in the occupied Jerusalem.

The group's spokesman Abdel latif al-Qanoa, in a statement, said that these orders "aim to Judaize the city [Jerusalem] and change its features through the forced displacement of its residents."

He called upon the Palestinians in Jerusalem to increase their presence at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli restrictions to reach the holy mosque.

Al-Qanoa called also upon the Arab and Muslim world to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians in Jerusalem.

On Sunday, the Israeli authorities submitted evacuation orders to 10 Palestinian homes in the city.

Since the occupation of the city in 1967, the Palestinians in Jerusalem have been subject to different forms harassment including arrests, deportations, demolishing of homes and imposition of illegal taxes.







