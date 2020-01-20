5 killed, 6 injured as heating pipe bursts in Russia

Steam comes out from a door of the Mini Hotel Caramel after a hot water pipe exploded in the night and flooded a basement hotel room with boiling water, in Perm, Russia January 20, 2020. (Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

At least five people, including a child, were killed and six others injured in a small Russian hotel as boiling water flooded rooms following the burst of a heating pipeline, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Monday.

The incident took place in the city of Perm in the Ural region last night, the ministry said in a statement.

"During the work on pumping out the heat transfer agent [water] and checking the premises, five victims were found [dead], [their] identities are being ascertained. There is one child among the dead," it said.

At least six people got burn injuries of different severity levels. Three of them were hospitalized while the remaining received medical assistance at the hotel.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case following the incident.