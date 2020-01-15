UAE, Egypt hamper peace efforts to maintain cease-fire in Libya

Clashes resumed in parts of the country's capital Tripoli early Tuesday, as renegade commander Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing a cease-fire deal drafted at talks on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced. Haftar has similarly declared his strict opposition to the presence of Turkish troops in Libya, which came after the GNA made a formal request from Turkey in this direction.

The parties came together in Moscow Monday, primarily in order to oversee the establishment of a cease-fire, which was hoped to give way to the resumption of a due political process. Since the Tripoli-based government, supported by Turkey and the U.N., and Haftar failed to compromise, however, all eyes have since turned to the summit on the Libyan crisis which is planned to take place on Sunday in Berlin.

According to diplomatic sources, the leader's summit will be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Algerian President Abdulmadjid Tebboune.

Sources saying that Haftar's move was met with astonishment by Turkey, and even more so Russia, adding that UAE and Egyptian intelligence officers hindered the chances of an agreement being met.

The United Arab Emirates has previously violated the U.N. Arms Embargo against forces loyal to Libyan commander Haftar, as revealed in a U.N. report dating from 2017, which stated that the country had long been providing Haftar with all kinds of military support, fueling the ongoing conflict. The report said that among the aid provided by the UAE, was a MI-24P attack helicopter in April 2015. Investigators had confirmed that one MI-24P helicopter was traced back to Belarus, which confirmed it had delivered four of the aircraft to the UAE in 2014.