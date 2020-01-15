TURKEYS EFFORTS BOTH IN LIBYA AND IDLIB AIM TO SOLVE CRISIS: DEFENSE CHIEF

Turkey's efforts both in Libya and Idlib aim to solve crisis through political means and bring peace and prosperity to the region, says Turkish defense minister on Wednesday.

Hulusi Akar received media representatives in Ankara.

Responding to a question over comments that "cease-fire in Libya is not possible," Akar said: "We cannot say that, efforts for cease-fire will continue."

He also added that in Berlin conference, probably there would be a result for Libya.





