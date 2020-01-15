Russian President Vladimir Putin warns of possible global war

The regional conflicts in the Middle East can transform into a global war, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Addressing Russia's Federal Assembly in Moscow, Putin said there is a need for "a serious talk" about international security and stability, and particularly the five nuclear states have "a responsibility regarding the development of the humankind".

"The regional conflicts can rapidly transform into threats to the international security. [...] There is a serious need for a conversation about the stability and security of the world order. The five nations have to eliminate the reasons that can cause a war," he said.

He stressed that Russia feels secure at present, having the latest weapons that "no other country possesses", but the country has to develop further.





