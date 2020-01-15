Turkey's ruling party on Wednesday called on Egypt to immediately release Anadolu Agency employees who were detained in a police raid Tuesday evening on the agency's Cairo office.

"Egypt should immediately release Anadolu Agency employees and should also apologize," Naci Bostancı, the head of Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group, told Anadolu Agency.

"This is a scandalous and unacceptable manner," Bostanci said.

Egypt should obey international rules on journalism activities, he noted.

"We are waiting for them to be released soon," he added.

Egyptian police raided Cairo office of Anadolu Agency and detained four employees Tuesday evening.

The detainees include one Turkish citizen.

The employees were taken to an unknown destination.

An AK Party senior lawmaker also condemned the detention.

"This unfair detention can not be accepted, we condemn it," Mustafa Acikgoz said on Twitter.





