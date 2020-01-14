Turkey donate equipment to Albanian police

Turkey on Tuesday donated armored vehicles and equipment to be used by Albanian police rapid response teams.



The equipment was donated to the police of the Balkan country in a ceremony at the Rapid Response Office in the capital Tirana.



Speaking at the ceremony. Mehmet Ersoy, Turkey's deputy interior minister, said that Turkey considers this an act of sharing with its brothers.



"We don't see this donation as a grant. We see it as we have to share with our brothers. If we're safe, you're safe. If you're safe, we're safe," said Ersoy.

Albanian Police Director General Veliu said upon receiving the equipment: "I would like to thank Turkey for helping improve the logistic capacity of the Albanian police,



"Six armored vehicles and 10 Land Rover vehicles are a very important help for us. There are also clothes, helmets, shields and a series of other types of equipment to facilitate our special forces," he said.



In addition to vehicles, Turkey also donated gas masks, various protective equipment, bulletproof vests, and other equipment to be used especially by rapid response teams.





