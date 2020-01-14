Fighting in Libya continues as Haftar leaves Moscow without signing cease-fire deal

Clashes resumed in parts of Libya's capital Tripoli early Tuesday, as renegade commander Khalifa Haftar left Moscow without signing a cease-fire deal, according to reports.

Haftar's forces, which have been trying to seize the capital Tripoli held by the internationally recognized government, said they are "ready and determined" to achieve victory, the forces' official Facebook website said Tuesday.

It gave no details but another website linked to the force said Haftar will not sign a cease-fire proposal put forward by Turkey and Russia on Monday.

Meanwhile, artillery shots were heard in Tripoli's southern neighborhoods, the Al-Wasat reported, citing eyewitnesses.

Haftar and his ally Aguila Saleh Issa, president of the eastern Libyan House of Representatives, left Moscow without signing a cease-fire deal with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj, according to local reports.

"The, speaker of the House of Representatives and the commander-in-chief of the Libyan Arab armed forces left the Russian capital of Moscow and departed for Libya, without signing any agreements with the head of the unconstitutional Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj, regarding ceasefire or troop pullback from areas controlled by the army in the country's capital Tripoli," the Libyan News Agency (LANA) said.