TRUMP SAYS HE COULDNT CARE LESS IF IRAN AGREES TO NEGOTIATE

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he does not care if Iran agrees to negotiate with the United States after a senior adviser earlier suggested the Islamic Republic would have no choice but to agree to talks.

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told "Fox News Sunday" the Trump administration's "maximum pressure campaign" was working, adding "Iran is being choked off, and Iran is going to have no other choice but to come to the table."

In a Twitter post later on Sunday, Trump cited O'Brien's interview and wrote: "Actually, I couldn't care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and 'don't kill your protesters.'" A spokesman for O'Brien did not immediately comment.

Protests erupted in Tehran and other cities against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after Iran admitted it "unintentionally" shot down a passenger plane belonging to the Ukraine International Airlines.

A few hours before the crash, Iran fired missiles at bases in Iraq where U.S. and coalition troops were stationed. The attack was revenge for the U.S.'s killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, which escalated tensions in the region between Washington and Tehran.

Iranian officials said its military was on high alert in case of American retaliation and it led to believing the doomed plane was an enemy aircraft.

Flight PS752 took off and flew close to a "sensitive military spot" and the plane was brought down due to "human error."

"Human error at a time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism led to disaster," Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter following the incident.

Citing videos of the latest demonstrations, the New York Times reported that some protestors shouted: "Khamenei is a murderer!"

"To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching," the president said separately on Twitter on Saturday.

"Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!" he added, posting the same messages in Farsi as well.

On Saturday, Trump threw his support behind Iranian anti-government protesters, saying his administration always has stood with the "brave and long-suffering" people of Iran and would continue to do so.

"We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage," he said.

Trump also urged Tehran to let human rights groups monitor demonstrations.

".The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching," Trump wrote.





