Rome to ban all diesel vehicles due to high pollution

Rome's municipality announced Monday a temporary ban on all diesel vehicles in response to high air pollution.

Mayor Virginia Raggi took the decision after levels of particular matter (PM10) rose above critical levels "in many parts of the city," a statement said.

The ban - which does not extend to buses, taxis and other public service vehicles - will apply Tuesday from 7:30 to 10:30 am (0630-0930 GMT) and from 4:30 to 8:30 pm.

Diesel traffic in the Eternal City had already been restricted on Sunday and Monday, but only for older vehicles which do not meet the latest EU emission standards.





