PAKISTANI HIGH COURT ANNULS PERVEZ MUSHARAFFS DEATH SENTENCE

Pakistani high court annuls Pervez Musharaff's death sentence

A Monday annulled the handed to former military ruler , ruling that the which had found him guilty of treason last year was unconstitutional, a government prosecutor told reporters. "The Lahore High Court has nullified the decision about Pervez Musharraf," Azhar Siddique, Musharraf's lawyer, said in a statement.

A Pakistani High Court on Monday ruled that the formation of a special court that last month handed former Pakistani military ruler Pervez Musharraf a death sentence was unconstitutional, casting into doubt the legitimacy of the verdict.

Musharraf was sentenced to death in absentia by a in December last year on treason charges stemming from his imposition of a state of emergency in 2007.

Musharraf had challenged the formation of a special court for the sole purpose of trying him for treason.

It was not immediately clear if the ruling by the High Court in Lahore would automatically nullify the , but Musharraf's side was confident.

"The Lahore High Court has nullified the decision about ," Azhar Siddique, Musharraf's lawyer, told Reuters.

Musharraf, who seized power in a 1999 coup and later ruled as president until 2008, remains out of the country on medical grounds.



