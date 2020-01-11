Student kills teacher in school shooting in Mexico

Paramedics carry a person on a stretcher after a shooting at a private school in Torreon, Mexico January 10, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

An 11-year-old student opened fire at a school in Torreon, Mexico, killing at least one person before he committed suicide.

The shooter entered the school, Colegio Cervantes, with two weapons and began shooting at his fellow classmates on Friday. The student killed a teacher and injured at least six other people.

One of the injured victims is reported to be a teacher, and the other five are students. All victims have been transported to a local hospital.

Jorge Zermeno Infante, the mayor of the town, located in the northern state of Coahuila, offered his condolences and said he was "personally attending" to the crisis.

"There will come a time to know the reasons and causes, now the most important thing is to attend to the injured and support the community of Colegio Cervantes," Zermeno Infante wrote in a statement.

Mexico's Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said he has been in constant contact with the governor of Coahuila since the incident began.

"We offered the full support of the [federal] Security Cabinet to the investigation carried out around these unfortunate events," Durazo said.

School shootings are rare in Latin America. There have only been about 15 school shootings in Mexico's history, many of which were young kids shooting others on accident.

The last major school shooting in Mexico was nearly three years ago at a school in Monterrey in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico.