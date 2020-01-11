France may hold referendum to tackle climate change

French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday he may hold a referendum on fighting against climate change.

Macron met 150 people at the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) in Paris and discussed possible steps that could be taken toward climate change.

He said amendments to the referendum should be approved by the National Assembly and the Senate and any changes on the issue will enter into force, if publicly approved.

He also noted that rising fuel cost that set off protest was "mistake."

Yellow Vest protests started Nov. 17, 2018 in reaction to rising fuel costs and economic injustice, but later spiraled into deadly anti-government riots.

Protesters use yellow vests, part of the standard safety kit in French cars, to make members more easily visible.