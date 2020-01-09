WORLD

Saudi Arabia condemns "Iran's violation of Iraqi sovereignty"

WORLD Agencies and A News
Published
SAUDI ARABIA CONDEMNS IRANS VIOLATION OF IRAQI SOVEREIGNTY

denounced Thursday "Iranian violations of Iraqi sovereignty" after Iran fired missiles at bases there where US troops are deployed in retaliation for the killing of a top commander. "Saudi Arabia calls on all parties to exercises self-restraint," the Saudi media outlets reported.

Saudi Arabia condemned on Thursday Iran's attacks on Iraqi bases hosting U.S. forces as a "violation of Iraqi sovereignty", Saudi state TV reported.

"The kingdom denounces and condemns the Iranian violations of Iraqi sovereignty," said a statement carried by the official SPA news agency following Wednesday's retaliatory strikes by Riyadh's arch-foe Iran.



More From A News

Contact Us