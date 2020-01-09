SAUDI ARABIA CONDEMNS IRANS VIOLATION OF IRAQI SOVEREIGNTY

Saudi Arabia condemns "Iran's violation of Iraqi sovereignty"
WORLD Agencies and A News
Published
Saudi Arabia denounced Thursday "Iranian violations of Iraqi sovereignty" after Iran fired missiles at Iraq bases there where US troops are deployed in retaliation for the killing of a top commander. "Saudi Arabia calls on all parties to exercises self-restraint," the Saudi media outlets reported.
Saudi Arabia condemned on Thursday Iran's attacks on Iraqi bases hosting U.S. forces as a "violation of Iraqi sovereignty", Saudi state TV reported.
"The kingdom denounces and condemns the Iranian violations of Iraqi sovereignty," said a statement carried by the official SPA news agency following Wednesday's retaliatory strikes by Riyadh's arch-foe Iran.