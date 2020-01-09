NO SCHEDULE YET FOR US VOTE TO LIMIT TRUMPS WAR POWERS, DEMOCRATS SAY AMID IRAN TENSIONS

Senior U.S. House Democrats on Wednesday said there is no set schedule yet for voting on a war powers resolution that would limit President Donald Trump's actions regarding Iran and that legislation is still being drafted.

Lawmakers are seeking to put a check on Trump's power after he failed to inform Congress in advance of a U.S. drone strike that killed top Iran commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

On Jan. 3, Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad.

His death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since President Donald Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a 2015 nuclear pact that world powers struck with Tehran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who bestowed the country's highest honor on Soleimani last year, vowed "severe retaliation" in response to his killing.

Early Wednesday, Iran's IRGC launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.