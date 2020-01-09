Mexican president guarantees internet access for all

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Wednesday that the government is launching a program to guarantee internet access to everyone in the country.

The decision is part of his efforts to ensure that people in rural regions have access to fundamental services.

Lopez Obrador said that right now, 75% of the country does not have access to the internet.

"We're going to guarantee that there is internet throughout the [nation's] territory. Why? Because the internet is fundamental," he said at a press conference.

The government is investing $530,000 to expand internet access. As part of the project, it said it will also bring phone service to the regions.

Lopez Obrador campaigned on the promise that he would provide all citizens with internet access. This proposal is the biggest step toward achieving that goal.

As part of his development project, the president also announced that within the next two years, the government will also be opening 2,700 bank branches in rural regions, where banks are often scarce.

The banking project involves another $530,000 investment.