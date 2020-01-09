EUS MICHEL URGES IRANS ROUHANI TO COMPLY WITH NUCLEAR DEAL

European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday he had spoken to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and urged Tehran to comply with the 2015 arms control agreement that prevents it developing nuclear weapons.

Iran said on Sunday that it was stepping back from its commitments under the deal, known as the JCPOA.

"Just spoke with @HassanRouhani about recent developments. JCPOA remains crucial for global security. I called Iran not to pose irreversible acts," Michel, who coordinates EU government positions in Brussels, said in a tweet.

Michel also expressed his condolences for Wednesday's plane crash near Tehran, which killed all 176 on board.

Rohani, for his part, acknowledged the "EU's stabilizing role in the region" and reaffirmed that Iran is committed to continue cooperating with the bloc.

However, the Iranian government still has not replied to the invitation by EU's High Representative on Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell for Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to discuss de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East and nuclear non-proliferation in Brussels.

Last Friday, Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad.

His death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since President Donald Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a 2015 nuclear pact world powers struck with Tehran.

Iran announced Sunday it will no longer comply with any commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal and launched a retaliatory airstrike against U.S troops in Iraq on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs will hold an extraordinary meeting on the situation in Iraq and Iran, as well as on the escalation of the Libyan conflict, on Friday afternoon.





