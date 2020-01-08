Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calls strike a 'slap' at US

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an address to the nation says "we slapped them (Americans) on the face last night" with a missile strike "but military action is not enough."

He spoke hours after the strike at military bases in Iraq used by U.S. forces. The strike was in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's top military commander in Baghdad.

Khamenei added that the "corrupt presence of the U.S. in the region should come to an end," saying it has caused war, division, and destruction.

Iran's supreme leader also invoked the virtues of the slain commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, saying he was a "great, brave warrior" and "dear friend to us." Huge crowds in Iran have mourned Soleimani's death last week in the airstrike in Baghdad.



IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER TELLS U.S. TO LEAVE THE REGION

"Military action like this is not sufficient. What is important is ending the corrupting presence of America in the region," Khamenei said in a televised speech, ruling out any resumption of talks with Washington about a 2015 nuclear deal.

Khamenei also said the United States was trying to remove Lebanon's Iranian-aligned movement Hezbollah in its bid to help Israel.





