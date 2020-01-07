Turkey deports foreign Daesh/ISIS terrorist to United States

Turkey deported a foreign terrorist to the U.S., according to the Interior Ministry on Tuesday.

Without naming the terrorist group, the ministry in a tweet said Turkey will continue returning foreign terrorists to their home countries.

Last week, the Interior Ministry said 150 "foreign terrorist fighters" have been repatriated since November, according to state news agency Anadolu.

They include German, French and Australian suspects, as well as citizens of Greece, Denmark, Ireland, Belgium, Kosovo and Morocco.

Turkey deported nearly 780 foreign terrorists back to their countries in 2019.



"Everyone will go back to their own countries. Turkey is neither an open-air prison nor a hotel for anyone," ministry spokesman Ismail Çataklı said last month.

The issue of handling of Daesh/ISIS members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin, while several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.

Since recognizing Daesh/ISIS as a terror group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by the group numerous times. The attacks have killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 Daesh/ISIS terrorists and arresting 5,500.





