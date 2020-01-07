WORLD

Iran to respond 'proportionately' to U.S. killing of general: FM Zarif

WORLD Reuters
Published
"This is an act of aggression against Iran, and it amounts to an armed attack against Iran, and we will respond. But we will respond proportionately," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an on-air interview on Tuesday.

The killing of a top Iranian general by the United States was an act of aggression and Iran will respond proportionately, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview aired on Tuesday.

"This is state terrorism," Zarif said of the killing of Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone attack in Baghdad last week.

